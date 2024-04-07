UBS Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $159.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

