Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.

On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08.

On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $25.81 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.42.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

