Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,615,071.18 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $1,615,071.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,042,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total value of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total value of $1,728,302.52.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

