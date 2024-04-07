Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $1,081,800.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.