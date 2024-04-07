Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $1,081,800.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
