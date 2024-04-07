Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LAB stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $794.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,546,069.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 159,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

