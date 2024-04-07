Jefferies Financial Group Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $240.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $490.75.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $356.87 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

