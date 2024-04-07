CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,752,300.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $315.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 876.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $220,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.