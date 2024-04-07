Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 189,670 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

