Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $16.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.64%.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after buying an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.