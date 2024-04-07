Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

