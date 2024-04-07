Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 593.68 and a beta of 0.83. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $6,712,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,849,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

