Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

