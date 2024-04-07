Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) PT Lowered to $9.00

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 113,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth $1,418,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

