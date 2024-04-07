Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $74,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.