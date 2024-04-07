NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $36.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. NMI has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.