PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $136.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.