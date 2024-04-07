Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.64. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

