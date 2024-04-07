National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Raised to $58.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.