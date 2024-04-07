Critical Contrast: Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) versus Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deutsche Post and Nissan Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nissan Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deutsche Post and Nissan Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $99.52 billion N/A $5.65 billion $3.54 11.97 Nissan Chemical $1.69 billion 3.06 $304.05 million $1.86 20.03

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical. Deutsche Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 4.78% 16.93% 5.96% Nissan Chemical 16.25% 15.95% 11.77%

Dividends

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Deutsche Post pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nissan Chemical pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Nissan Chemical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post



Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Nissan Chemical



Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

