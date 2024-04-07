Citigroup Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,395.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,235.28 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $714.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,246.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,172.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,020.37. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.