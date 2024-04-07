Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

MU stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

