Contrasting Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) & UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Afterpay and UiPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afterpay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UiPath $1.31 billion 9.18 -$89.88 million ($0.17) -124.76

Analyst Ratings

Afterpay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Afterpay and UiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afterpay 0 0 0 0 N/A UiPath 0 9 8 0 2.47

UiPath has a consensus target price of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 29.36%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than Afterpay.

Profitability

This table compares Afterpay and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afterpay N/A N/A N/A UiPath -6.87% -3.29% -2.36%

Summary

UiPath beats Afterpay on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop. It serves in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Afterpay Touch Group Limited and changed its name to Afterpay Limited in November 2019. Afterpay Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. has collaboration with Deloitte to introduce Turnkey automation offering for growth companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

