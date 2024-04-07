Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $55.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Unum Group stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

