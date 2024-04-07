Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $80.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

