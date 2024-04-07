Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

