CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.60.

CDW stock opened at $255.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.23 and its 200 day moving average is $224.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $3,940,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

