Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

COCP stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

About Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.