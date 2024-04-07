Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance
COCP stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.34.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
