Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Cryoport stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cryoport by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

