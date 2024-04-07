Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $183.39 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

