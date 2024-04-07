Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.