Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.80. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

