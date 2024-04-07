Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

