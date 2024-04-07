Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE THR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

