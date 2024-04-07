Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $596.22 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $422.07 and a 1 year high of $666.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.42.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1667 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 645 shares of company stock valued at $339,256 over the last three months. 20.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

