PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,276,108.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,064.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,064.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $8,025,358. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

