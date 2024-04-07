Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KWR opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.91.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 245,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 117,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

