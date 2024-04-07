StockNews.com Downgrades First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $756.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

