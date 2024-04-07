Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

