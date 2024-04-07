Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Financial Comparison

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.98% -12.51% -4.06% Auddia N/A -263.38% -136.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Five9 and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Five9 and Auddia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 3 14 0 2.82 Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $87.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Auddia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $910.49 million 4.85 -$81.76 million ($1.13) -52.94 Auddia N/A N/A -$6.90 million ($14.25) -0.10

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auddia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five9 beats Auddia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company's platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

