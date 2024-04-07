10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $36.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

