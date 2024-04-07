Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $375.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $143,024,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $417.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average is $333.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.