Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE:HLF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $784.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.22. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

