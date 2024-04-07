Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GRCL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.