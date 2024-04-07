Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.
GRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
