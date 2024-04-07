MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$33.26 on Friday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.41 and a twelve month high of C$33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.26.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.3208955 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

