Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.88 and a beta of 0.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

