DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.73.

DXCM opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

