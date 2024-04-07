Citigroup Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $16.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.85.

Nevro Price Performance

Nevro stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Nevro has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $483.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

