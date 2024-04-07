Pulmonx’s (LUNG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG

Pulmonx Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,420.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 145,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $603,390. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pulmonx by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.