Pulmonx’s (LUNG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Pulmonx Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $603,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

