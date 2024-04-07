Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Cue Biopharma Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CUE opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

